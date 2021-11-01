Ari Lost the Little Trust She Had Left for Bini on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'By Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 1 2021, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3.
There's never a dull moment when you put Bini and Ari in the same room on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Or, to be more exact, when you put them on a Zoom call months after Ari leaves Ethiopia.
During the Oct. 31, 2021, episode, Ari accuses Bini of cheating on her while she's away in the United States. And although Bini denies this, it has to be asked: Did Bini cheat on Ari or not?
Ari doesn't have any solid proof of Bini's infidelity. But she is armed with the knowledge that he was unfaithful to other women. And it doesn't help that Bini admits to going out with friends more often now that Ari is in the U.S. with their baby. Even though Ari's intention is to return to Ethiopia and get back to her life with Bini, her suspicions might be enough to change things completely.
Ari was suspicious of Bini's relationship with his ex.
Long before Ari and Bini welcomed their son, Avi, into the world, Ari was wary of Bini's relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Tsiom. This is the same woman with whom he is also dance partners, mind you. But despite meeting with her multiple times, Ari's suspicions were never quite squashed. In Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ari sits down with Bini's ex again.
Tsiom admits in one episode that Bini was unfaithful when he cheated on her with the woman who became his first wife. But, Bini insists in the same scene that he thought he and Tsiom were on a break from their relationship when he met his now ex-wife.
It's like a bad reenactment of Ross and Rachel's "we were on a break" narrative, and no one is here for it, especially Ari.
But did Bini cheat on Ari on '90 Day Fiancé'?
The big question now is whether or not Bini actually cheated on Ari. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Ari and Bini spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their relationship. At the time, Bini told the outlet of Ari, "I don't want to lose her because I love her. She's given me a baby."
And according to the podcast 90 Day Fiancé Cray Cray, there are reports about Bini making the move to the U.S. to be with Ari and their son. Neither Ari nor Bini has confirmed this, but if the alleged spoiler is accurate, then if there was any infidelity on Bini's part, it was likely forgiven.
If there's one thing a show like 90 Day Fiancé thrives on, it's drama. And the possibility of Bini cheating means a whole lot of drama to round out their storyline.
Bini was married once before.
Before Bini met Ari, he fell for another American woman, Bria, with whom he has one child. But when things didn't work out between Bini and Bria, she moved back to the U.S. with their son.
Now, Bini is paranoid about the same thing happening with Ari. In that regard, it's hard to imagine he would mess it up by cheating on Ari. But as it stands, they appear to be on shaky ground.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.