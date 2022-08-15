Fans Accuse '90 Day Fiancé' Star Emily of Drinking at Her Wedding While Pregnant — Emily Responds

It's a tale as old as time. A man meets a beautiful woman while they're both vacationing in China. They hook up. The girl finds herself pregnant. She gives birth to the man's son in China, but is forced to return to the U.S. without the man being able to follow her (given the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions and all).

Suffice it to say, 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple Emily and Kobe have been through a lot ever since that fateful night in China.