Did Emily and Kobe Have Another Baby After '90 Day Fiancé'? Inside Those Rumors

In the July 10, 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily worries that she might be pregnant again. And to his credit, Kobe isn't exactly thrilled about adding to their family before they have even gotten to the altar or gotten out from under her parents' roof.

Although it may not be the best timing, there were rumors that Emily and Kobe had another baby before they filmed the Season 9 tell-all.