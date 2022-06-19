‘90 Day Fiancé’ Preview: Emily Is Lord of the Engagement Rings

Later in the clip, Emily’s mom tries to give her a reality check. “I mean, honestly, Emily, marriage is not about the ring,” the mom says. “It’s about the relationship and the life you’re building together. … You talk about the ring more than anyone.”

“Because I’m hinting to him to go look at rings,” Emily responds. “Or, telling him.”

In a confessional, Emily claims she’s not high-maintenance. “I think I just, like, like things… I like what I like, and I don’t want anything less than that.”