‘90 Day Fiancé’ Preview: Emily Is Lord of the Engagement Rings
For Emily of 90 Day Fiancé, there are three engagement rings in play. There’s the ring that fiancé Kobegave her. There’s the hypothetical ring she wants him to get her. And there’s the ring she bought for herself as a “back-up.”
Yes, Emily bought her own engagement ring with her own money, as viewers will see in the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 episode airing tonight, Sunday, June 19. And if that reveal takes you by surprise, join the club. Even Emily’s family and friends can’t wrap their heads around Emily’s ring fixation, as we see in a sneak peek.
She doesn’t want her engagement ring to be the one Kobe got “off the streets.”
In that preview of tonight’s episode, Emily talks about her multiple engagement rings — and her relationship status with Kobe — as she tries on wedding dresses at a bridal salon. “I mean, I know I want to marry him,” she says. “I don’t know if he still wants to marry me, but I guess if he gets a ring we’ll find out the truth, right?”
A friend of hers, however, looks confused. “You have a ring,” that friend points out.
So then Emily explains herself: “You know, he gave me a ring in China, and it was, like, one he bought off the streets. But I feel like, if we’re getting married, I would like a nice ring.”
Emily talks about engagement rings “more than anyone,” her mom says.
Later in the clip, Emily’s mom tries to give her a reality check. “I mean, honestly, Emily, marriage is not about the ring,” the mom says. “It’s about the relationship and the life you’re building together. … You talk about the ring more than anyone.”
“Because I’m hinting to him to go look at rings,” Emily responds. “Or, telling him.”
In a confessional, Emily claims she’s not high-maintenance. “I think I just, like, like things… I like what I like, and I don’t want anything less than that.”
Emily claims she has faith in Kobe but wants her ring to be something she loves.
Then, after Emily’s mom asks what she’s going to do about earrings, Emily reveals her back-up ring.“Actually, maybe this will help,” she says. “Go into my purse really quick. There’s a box in there. Just in case … I had to buy a ring.”
Emily’s friend is incredulous, but the bride-to-be thinks there’s nothing wrong with having a back-up band.
“I, like, have to wear a ring forever, so I want it to be something that I love. It’s not that I don’t have faith in Kobe. But I also don’t want to put that much pressure on him. So [in] my eyes, OK, if you can’t afford it and can’t get one, then I’ll buy myself one.”
Her friend worries about the pressure on Kobe.
“So, what if he finds one, and he buys it, and you don’t like it as much as this ring?” Emily’s mom asks.
“I think I’m just gonna have to suck it up and take the ring he gives me,” Emily says. “Hopefully, he finds one that I love more.”
But in a confessional, Emily’s friend seems appalled. “I cannot believe she bought a ring,” the friend says. “They’re obviously on a tight budget right now, and so, it doesn’t make any sense to me. I think it’s a total control thing. … But now here we are. If he goes out and buys a ring, I think it could be a little emasculating. Poor Kobe. There’s tons of pressure on him right now, so I feel for the guy.”
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.