'90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 Is Full of Familiar Faces — Even if You Don't Like Them All
There are multiple shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that give fans updates on various couples who started out in the original series. But for those who are no longer in their respective relationships, we have 90 Day: The Single Life.
And, because Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? already started, viewers want to know when the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 premiere is.
This time around, the show includes more familiar faces from the franchise. Natalie Mordovtseva, who is separated from husband Mike Youngquist, is back to share her life apart from Mike. And Colt Johnson, who fans originally met in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, is also part of the cast, though it's mostly to make sure his mom, Debbie Johnson's, quest for love doesn't leave her broken-hearted. There's a lot going on and viewers are ready for it.
When is the '90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 premiere?
90 Day: The Single Life premieres on TLC on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST. As with other TLC shows, the new episodes will be available the same day on the Discovery Plus app. This is all good news for fans, who typically devote their Sunday evenings to the two-hour-long episodes of whichever other 90 Day Fiancé show airs.
Soon, the following night, they'll have more messy content to fill their evenings. And, while 90 Day: The Single Life is required viewing, it does sometimes help to follow cast members on that show, since they occasionally graduate to other shows in the franchise. Like Ed Brown and Liz Woods. They shared their relationship in its beginning stages on 90 Day: The Single Life.
Now, because they're more serious, Ed and Liz are part of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Of course that doesn't mean their relationship is any less chaotic, judging by the season trailer for that show.
However, it does prove that if a cast member on The Single Life finds love, they could stick around for another show in the franchise.
The cast for '90 Day: The Single Life' is ready for love.
In addition to Debbie and Natalie, the Season 3 cast for 90 Day: The Single Life includes Caesar Mack from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Although Caesar didn't have much luck with Maria Divine from Ukraine during his time on Before the 90 Days, he says in The Single Life trailer that he's still looking for a woman from that same country.
"Ukrainian women are my dream come true and I'm not going to stop until I find my future Mrs. Mack," he says in the trailer.
Tania Maduro from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is also part of the cast, along with Tiffany Franco, who is also from Happily Ever After?, and Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day: Pillow Talk.
She is best known as 90 Day Fiancé's Tim Malcolm's ex, but now she wants a turn at finding love on reality TV.
Regardless of where everyone in the 90 Day: The Single Life cast came from, fans are ready to see what they do next.
Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC, starting on Sept. 12.