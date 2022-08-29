Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > 90 Day Fiancé
Caesar, Tania, and Tiffany from '90 Day Fiancé'
Source: TLC

Caesar, Tania, and Tiffany from '90 Day Fiancé.'

'90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 Is Full of Familiar Faces — Even if You Don't Like Them All

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Aug. 29 2022, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

There are multiple shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that give fans updates on various couples who started out in the original series. But for those who are no longer in their respective relationships, we have 90 Day: The Single Life.

And, because Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? already started, viewers want to know when the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 premiere is.

Article continues below advertisement

This time around, the show includes more familiar faces from the franchise. Natalie Mordovtseva, who is separated from husband Mike Youngquist, is back to share her life apart from Mike. And Colt Johnson, who fans originally met in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, is also part of the cast, though it's mostly to make sure his mom, Debbie Johnson's, quest for love doesn't leave her broken-hearted. There's a lot going on and viewers are ready for it.

Debbie Johnson from '90 Day Fiancé'
Source: TLC

Debbie Johnson from '90 Day Fiancé.'

Article continues below advertisement

When is the '90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 premiere?

90 Day: The Single Life premieres on TLC on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST. As with other TLC shows, the new episodes will be available the same day on the Discovery Plus app. This is all good news for fans, who typically devote their Sunday evenings to the two-hour-long episodes of whichever other 90 Day Fiancé show airs.

Soon, the following night, they'll have more messy content to fill their evenings. And, while 90 Day: The Single Life is required viewing, it does sometimes help to follow cast members on that show, since they occasionally graduate to other shows in the franchise. Like Ed Brown and Liz Woods. They shared their relationship in its beginning stages on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, because they're more serious, Ed and Liz are part of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Of course that doesn't mean their relationship is any less chaotic, judging by the season trailer for that show.

However, it does prove that if a cast member on The Single Life finds love, they could stick around for another show in the franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

The cast for '90 Day: The Single Life' is ready for love.

In addition to Debbie and Natalie, the Season 3 cast for 90 Day: The Single Life includes Caesar Mack from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Although Caesar didn't have much luck with Maria Divine from Ukraine during his time on Before the 90 Days, he says in The Single Life trailer that he's still looking for a woman from that same country.

"Ukrainian women are my dream come true and I'm not going to stop until I find my future Mrs. Mack," he says in the trailer.

Caesar Mack from '90 Day Fiancé'
Source: TLC

Caesar Mack from '90 Day Fiancé.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tania Maduro from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is also part of the cast, along with Tiffany Franco, who is also from Happily Ever After?, and Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day: Pillow Talk.

She is best known as 90 Day Fiancé's Tim Malcolm's ex, but now she wants a turn at finding love on reality TV.

Regardless of where everyone in the 90 Day: The Single Life cast came from, fans are ready to see what they do next.

Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC, starting on Sept. 12.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The '90 Day Fiancé' Family Is Expanding: Here Are All the Expecting Couples

Meet the Cast of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' Season 7

Are Mohamed and Yve From '90 Day Fiancé' Still Together Today?

Latest 90 Day Fiancé News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.