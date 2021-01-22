How This '90-Day Fiancé' Couple Almost Became a Throuple

Two’s company, but three is a crowd, and this was especially true for 90 Day Fiancé couple Tarik Myers and soon-to-be wife, Hazel Cagalitan, who have recently decided to explore polyamory. In December 2020, Tarik and Hazel discussed the possibility of inviting another woman into their relationship after a breakup with their ex-girlfriend, Minty. So who exactly is the woman that almost made this couple a throuple?

Who is Tarik Myers' ex-girlfriend, Minty, on '90 Day Fiancé'?

In a conversation with his longtime friend, Kia, Tarik said that after a breakup with Hazel that was triggered by a pregnancy scare, he met Minty online and immediately found himself enamored with his new crush despite the fact that she lived thousands of miles away in Thailand.

He explained, “After Hazel and I had broken up, I met Minty. She’s really pretty. She got a little bit of pizazz to her,” the musician said in his confessional. “We had a lot in common. I wouldn’t say I was falling in love … immediately, but I was falling in like.”

After rekindling his relationship with his former fiancé, Tarik revealed the truth about his newfound interest to Hazel, who also expressed her attraction to Minty and opened up about her bisexuality. “I said, ‘Look, I’m gonna be straight-up honest with you. I started talking online, you know, to this girl. She was like, ‘I wanna see all the pictures, I wanna see all the text messages.’ I was like, ‘OK, I ain’t got nothing to hide.’ And then, she was like, ‘She’s beautiful, and I might wanna talk to her.’ Like, holler at her.”

Later, after being introduced to Minty online, Hazel and Tarik traveled to the Philippines to meet their new girlfriend, who Tarik says that he was “fascinated with”— as for Hazel, not so much. “Everything was beautiful for about two and a half days, but day three, Hazel just put an end to it. Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel and Hazel could see I was just fascinated by Minty. Hazel told me to never contact Minty ever again.”

Source: TLC