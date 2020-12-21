Tarik Doesn't Necessarily Need '90 Day Fiancé' Money to Make Ends Meet

When Tarik Myers last appeared on 90 Day Fiancé , things seemed to be going well for him and his new fiancé, Hazel Cagalitan. Since then, they went through a breakup and enough ups and downs to make both of them rethink getting married.

In Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, however, they are both intent on finally following through with their wedding, especially now that Hazel is in the United States with Tarik.