Hazel and Tarik Have a Complex Relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2 tell-all, Hazel and Tarik revealed that they fell on hard times as a couple since viewers last saw them. It involved briefly splitting up and during that time, Tarik met someone else by the name of Minty. In fact, Tarik, Minty, and Hazel entered into a relationship for a brief time before Hazel realized she didn't want things to be that way and ended it.

Hazel and Tarik are a twosome again — for now. And Minty, who is also from Thailand and who Tarik allegedly no longer has contact with, is in their shared past. Hopefully Tarik and Hazel can move forward from here and get to where so many 90 Day Fiancé couples long to be.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.