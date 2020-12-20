‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Tarik Myers Claims His Brother Tried to Get Him Fired

But the duo disappeared from Pillow Talk in November 2019, and aside from one recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantine, neither brother has been seen on TLC since. Why? Fans initially suspected the cable network fired the duo over their comments about a 90 Day co-star, but now Tarik is claiming his brother wanted him fired from the show.

But in an Instagram caption at the time, Tarik claimed Tim “had nothing to do with it at all,” and he alluded to drama with his brother. “When family lies on you, smiles in your face but stabs you in the back, [f--ks] up the bag, blocks you and your girl without warning, but on social media acts like y’all still cool so he won’t lose his Instagram following…” he wrote.

In a December 2019 Instagram video , Tim criticized Dean’s remarks. “Dean, shut the f--k up!” he said. “All I’ve seen is Dean Hashim running his mouth about Tim Malcolm. … You know because you and I have the same f--king boss at the end of the day — called me when you ran your f--king mouth and made transphobic comments. And I begged them not to fire your a--.”

“The way he crossed his legs, man, it don’t look like he got a pair of balls between ’em,” Dean said at the time. “He crosses his legs more feminine [his partner, Jeniffer Tarazona] do. … Me and my brother was just saying the other day. … We was like, ‘Yo, I think that used to be a female that turned itself into a man.’”

Some fans thought TLC fired Tarik and Dean from Pillow Talk because of Dean’s offensive comments about 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm in a September 2019 interview on the Domenick Nati Show, according to In Touch .

Tarik recently explained his and Dean’s “bad blood.”

Tarik aired the brotherly drama again in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview , alleging that Dean tried to get him fired. “There’s bad blood from him to me,” he said of Dean. “Y’all will find out. In the future, y’all will find out the details of it. But, you know, It got really ugly.

“And I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this or not, but ... he tried to get them to fire me,” Tarik said. “He told them that if he couldn’t do Pillow Talk alone because he was ‘the star,’ then he’d quit. So, news flash, Dean tried to get his brother fired off of Pillow Talk. Period. End of story. Now, if you don’t call that backstabbing…”

He went on: “To keep it all the way real, I feel like if us being on TV and him getting a little taste of fame could really have him pull the daggers out on his own brother, then we wasn’t brothers in the beginning … And I would say ultimately, I wish him the best. I’ll never trust him again, ever. When you see a completely different side of somebody out of the blue ... all I can do is mow the grass down low to make sure I see the snake.”