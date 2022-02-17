Hold up, Did [SPOILERS] Really Just Show up in the 'Peacemaker' Season 1 Finale?

Despite empathizing with their mission, Peacemaker doesn't hesitate to reject her proposed truce, prompting him and Adebayo to kill the Cow for good and destroy Sophie's body, causing Goff to escape. Peacemaker, Adebayo, and his gravely injured teammates leave the scene having accomplished their mission, but not before members of the Justice League arrive too late to help them.

As a fun Easter egg, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller reprise their DCEU roles as Aquaman and the Flash, respectively.