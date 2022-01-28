There's a Shocking Amount of Original Characters Without Comic Equivalents in 'Peacemaker'

After the events of The Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) is recruited into a top secret mission called "Project Butterfly." Working together with a ragtag group, they must track down and eliminate butterfly-like creatures who have taken on human hosts and infiltrated society.

The show certainly makes nods toward the larger DCEU with references to Batman and Aquaman, but how much of the series is adapted from the comics and how much is original when it comes to the cast?