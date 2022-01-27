Peacemaker Is a Problematic Hero, but the Show Wants Him to Confront His Toxicity

As the newest offering from the DC Extended Universe, Peacemaker certainly stands out. The show was spun off from The Suicide Squad, and it follows the titular Peacemaker (John Cena) being recruited into yet another top-secret mission with the entire world at stake.

But Peacemaker isn't your average DC hero. Despite his self-proclaimed love for peace, he's absurdly violent, immature, and ignorant about modern social niceties.