'Peacemaker' Creator James Gunn Thinks a Season 2 at HBO Max Is Highly Likely

'Peacemaker' Creator James Gunn Thinks a Season 2 at HBO Max Is Highly LikelyBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 3 2022, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Ever since Warner Bros. Entertainment hired acclaimed filmmaker James Gunn to helm the 2021 Suicide Squad adaptation, the future of the DC Extended Universe has looked more promising. With several films releasing later in 2022, the DCEU kicked off the year with their first venture into television, Peacemaker.
The eight-episode series serves as a spinoff to The Suicide Squad and follows Christopher Smith/Peacemaker on his new mission: Project Butterfly. The HBO Max original has garnered critical acclaim and is currently the biggest streaming show in the world, so that must mean it'll return for a second season, right? Will Peacemaker get a Season 2? Let's find out!
Will there be a Season 2 of 'Peacemaker'?
Though HBO Max has yet to announce a Season 2 renewal of Peacemaker, several factors lead us to believe it'll come soon enough. For one, the series is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94 percent rating.
Plus, the critics' consensus reads, "John Cena's still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly."
Now hold on. Peacemaker doesn't just hold the title of the DCEU's highest-rated project — it also ranks at the biggest show in the entire world.
According to Parrot Analytics via Business Insider, the series "was the most in-demand original streaming TV series in the world as of January 22," beating out Netflix's The Witcher and Disney Plus's The Book of Boba Fett. Statistically speaking, Peacemaker "was 69.5 times more in demand than the average series."
With a strong effort in Episode 6 and only two episodes remaining of the first season, fans of Peacemaker are calling for HBO Max to bring the hit series back for Season 2. With their frequent vocalization and persistence on social media, there's a real possibility that executives at the streaming service will agree to produce another season or two.
'Peacemaker' creator James Gunn says there's a "good chance" Season 2 is happening.
During an interview with Deadline, James Gunn discussed the prospect of a second season of Peacemaker.
"There’s a really good chance of that. We’re the biggest show in the world right now," he told the outlet. "The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we’re excited. We all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me."
Just days before Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max, James also spoke about a potential Season 2 with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked about a start date on production, James said, "Well, we’ll have to see. I think I’m just going to collapse for a while after Guardians 3. I’m getting pretty worn out."
He added, "I’ve been going pretty hardcore for the last few years so we’ll have to see what’s next. But I want to do Peacemaker Season 2, so we’ll see what happens."
New episodes of Peacemaker premiere every Thursday on HBO Max.