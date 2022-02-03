'Peacemaker' Creator James Gunn Thinks a Season 2 at HBO Max Is Highly Likely

Though HBO Max has yet to announce a Season 2 renewal of Peacemaker, several factors lead us to believe it'll come soon enough. For one, the series is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94 percent rating.

Plus, the critics' consensus reads, "John Cena's still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly."