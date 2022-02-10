The Butterfly Cow on 'Peacemaker' Is the Most Absurd Creature Ever (SPOILERS)

Later, Economos (Steve Agee) traced the Butterflies' activities and discovered the Coverdale Ranch, where the team believes the extraterrestrials are using a "cow" to mass-produce their food source.

Sounds strange — what kind of cow churns out an almost honey-like amber fluid? Well, it turns out this isn't your average cow; it's otherwordly. Keep reading as we dive into everything you need to know about the cow and its threatening aura.