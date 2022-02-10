The Butterfly Cow on 'Peacemaker' Is the Most Absurd Creature Ever (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Since the start of the very out-there Peacemaker series, viewers have been anticipating the arrival of this so-called "cow." Although it isn't initially clear what the creature's intentions were, fans finally received answers in Episode 6 when Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) spilled his secrets regarding the Butterflies.
Later, Economos (Steve Agee) traced the Butterflies' activities and discovered the Coverdale Ranch, where the team believes the extraterrestrials are using a "cow" to mass-produce their food source.
Sounds strange — what kind of cow churns out an almost honey-like amber fluid? Well, it turns out this isn't your average cow; it's otherwordly. Keep reading as we dive into everything you need to know about the cow and its threatening aura.
What is this so-called "cow" in 'Peacemaker'?
After officially learning of the Butterflies' true purpose on Earth, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) and his team intend to end their dreams for world domination before it's too late. So, Peacemaker sets off to find the "cow" with Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Economos, and his best friend, Eagly.
After plenty of epic, dramatic moments, the quartet reconvenes with Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), struggling to figure out what to do next now that Murn is dead.
Luckily, Harcourt takes over and briefs the team on the Butterflies' attempts to teleport the "cow" to another area. As the team prepares to head out, the episode switches to the ranch where we officially meet the "cow," which is actually a giant alien larva.
We know James Gunn is known for his deranged, out-of-this-world characters, but we definitely were not expecting something this bizarre. It seems the cast agrees, as Chukwudi Iwuji spoke with TVLine about the physical appearance of the "cow."
"Oh my God … I can guarantee that if, from now until the episode airs, you ran through ideas, pictures, and diagrams, you probably wouldn’t nail it," he declared. "It is quite out there!"
You got that right, Chukwudi.
Why is the "cow" so crucial for the Butterflies' survival?
Now that we have our first glimpse at this Jabba the Hutt wannabe, let's delve into why it's so damn crucial for the Butterflies' survival. For one, the Butterflies can live almost identically to humans — they can breathe our air, drink our water, and can employ just about everything we use to stay alive.
But, the one thing that separates Butterflies from the human race is food; they can't survive on our food, which is where the "cow" comes in. Somehow, this strange critter produces the one substance that the antagonistic Butterflies can consume to survive.
With this in mind, Peacemaker and the squad understand that the way to eliminate the Butterflies is by attacking and slaughtering their food source, which is the "cow."
The season finale is shaping up to be a massive battle between the Butterflies and Peacemaker's crew, and the "cow" might do everything in its power to stop the impending attack.
