Clemson Murn's Secret Is out of the Bag in the Latest Episode of 'Peacemaker' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Peacemaker on HBO Max.

There's no shortage of twists and turns in Peacemaker. The first official DCEU TV spinoff is far different than the movies that came before it. The show is hilarious, irreverent, and grossly violent while still maintaining heart and depth for its problematic title character. But while Peacemaker (John Cena) struggles with his own personal demons, Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) has hidden a secret of his own for a while.