Does 'Peacemaker' Take Place in the DCEU? The New Show Is a DC Spinoff

Peacemaker follows Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena), a vigilante who wants to achieve peace by any means necessary and is more than willing to resort to violence. The show explores the character's origins and present-day missions as part of an unofficial ragtag task force out to defend the world. The series also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Jennifer Holland.

The series is unique both in style and presentation, but how canon is it to this particular part of the DC multiverse?