Check the Night Market for Discounted 'Valorant' Skins

While Valorant may be a free-to-play game, there are plenty of skins and other cosmetics that entice players to rack up the charges with their in-game purchases. Thankfully, even if you're a completionist bent on securing every skin available in the game, there are some ways to save on securing these skins, thanks to the Night Market.

If you're new to Valorant and don't know what the Night Market is, let's break it down and cover when it's coming back.