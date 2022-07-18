Is the First 'Bayonetta' Game Available on Switch Physically? You Can Pick up a Copy Soon

When Bayonetta 2 was released as a Wii U exclusive in 2014, physical versions of the game came with a free copy of the original Bayonetta game, allowing Nintendo fans to get caught up on the story almost seamlessly. With the announcement of Bayonetta 3 in 2017, the first two games were made available on the Nintendo Switch.

Originally, the first Bayonetta was only available on Switch digitally, meaning you had to download it onto your Switch. Luckily, fans can get a physical copy soon enough.