Is the First 'Bayonetta' Game Available on Switch Physically? You Can Pick up a Copy Soon
If you wanted to catch up on the Bayonetta series ahead of Bayonetta 3, there's no better time than now to find the first one. The first game kicks off the tale of the titular Umbran Witch as she slays monstrous angels using her dark magic. But aside from retaining most of her skills as a witch, she has lost most of the memories of her own past. As she begins to uncover the truth behind her origins, she discovers how dangerous her powers really are.
As of 2022, you can play the game on just about any console you can think of. But can you play the game via a physical copy on the Nintendo Switch? Here's everything you need to know about where and how you can play the first Bayonetta.
Is 'Bayonetta 1' on the Switch with a physical copy?
The first Bayonetta game was initially developed as an Xbox 360 exclusive. In mid-production, it was announced that the game would also be ported to the PlayStation 3. When it first came out in 2009, many critics noted that the game's quality and playability was quite poor on the PS3 when compared to the 360. Nevertheless, the game reached a wider audience, and its subsequent good reception propelled Bayonetta 1 to venerable cult classic status.
When Bayonetta 2 was released as a Wii U exclusive in 2014, physical versions of the game came with a free copy of the original Bayonetta game, allowing Nintendo fans to get caught up on the story almost seamlessly. With the announcement of Bayonetta 3 in 2017, the first two games were made available on the Nintendo Switch.
Originally, the first Bayonetta was only available on Switch digitally, meaning you had to download it onto your Switch. Luckily, fans can get a physical copy soon enough.
Alongside the official release date announcement for Bayonetta 3, a physical copy of the first Bayonetta was announced for the Switch. This is being done to accommodate the third game's "Trinity Masquerade Edition," which comes with three artful boxes that you can store and display the first three games in. The physical Switch version of Bayonetta 1 will come out on Sept. 30, 2022, about a month before 3 comes out.
Alternatively, you can also play it right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Does 'Bayonetta 2' have a physical edition on the Switch as well?
While superfans likely can't wait to get the first Bayonetta on a physical Switch copy, you can already get the critically acclaimed second game as a Switch cartridge right now. The original announcement for Bayonetta 3 during the Game Awards was preceded by the announcement of the Switch port for Bayonetta 2. That version of the game already came out in February 2018 and is available both physically and digitally.
Bayonetta 3 will be released on Oct. 28, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.