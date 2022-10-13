'Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope' Is the First Game to Give Voice to the Rabbids (EXCLUSIVE)

"With the gibberish language of the Rabbids, you can eventually be stuck when it comes to more complex emotions," Romain Brillaud, Audio Director for Sparks of Hope, added. "Giving them words expands their language, it expands the range of things you can say."

Giving voice to these once voiceless characters offers more complex characters in Sparks of Hope than you may have seen from the same figures in Kingdom Battle — but they're not losing their Rabbids charm.