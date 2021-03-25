'New Pokémon Snap' Will Feature 200 Pokémon in the Lental Region

Long-time Pokémon fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of New Pokémon Snap, a remake of the original game released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999. Take photos of Pokémon in the wild in this new title, where your goal isn't to catch them all but to capture them all (photographically speaking, of course).

But how many Pokémon will be in New Pokémon Snap? Will all of the generations of Pokémon be in the game?