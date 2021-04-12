How Much Does 'New Pokémon Snap' Cost?

Since the original game was first released in 1999 for the Nintendo 64, Pokémon fans have been hoping for a remake of Pokémon Snap, one that includes more of the Pokémon that have been added to the franchise since the first generation.

The game, which only included 63 of the 150 original first-generation Pokémon, was a hit among players as they tried to capture their favorite Pokémon in creative positions to take photographs of them.