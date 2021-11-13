Ione Is the New 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Villager That Glows in the Dark

Players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons had been asking for many of their old favorite features to be brought back to the game, and with the 2.0 update that dropped in November (the game's last major free content update), players had many of their wishes fulfilled.

The new update brought with it Brewster, the ability to cook, new villagers, and so many other exciting features. A new DLC also launched for the game, bringing Happy Home Paradise to the game.