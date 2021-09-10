So You Spent $200 on AirPods and They Keep Disconnecting From Your Phone, Huh?

Apple tends to get a lot of hate, especially when it comes to its latest features and software releases. There are tons of folks who are quick to point out that Apple "reinvents the wheel" and doesn't really come out with any new technology. However, this is a reductionist criticism of a brand that's clearly captivated the imaginations — and wallets — of people all around the world.

That being said, even the "luxury" tech company has some problems with its products, like customers who are left asking: Why do my AirPods keep disconnecting?