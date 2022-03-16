'Horizon Forbidden West' Lets Aloy Breathe Underwater — Here's How She Does It

In a particular quest that's part of the main storyline, Aloy crafts a diving mask to help her breathe underwater.

The quest is called The Sea of Sands, and Aloy makes her way to the ruins of Las Vegas to find the GAIA sub-function Poseidon. In a building called the Tower of Tears, she meets a group of delvers who inform her that what she's looking for (and what they are looking for) is deep in the sunken depths of that structure.