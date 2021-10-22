The House From 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' Is for Sale — Freddy Is Not Included (We Think)

There are a lot of inanimate objects that often become stars of a film. For example, the DeLorean in Back to the Future , the Necronomicon from Evil Dead, and of course, any number of houses from various movies (Psycho, Amityville , Beetlejuice ). Now, one of the more iconic horror movie homes is for sale, and you can own your very own piece of cinematic history.

That's right, you too can spend countless sleepless nights in the house made famous by Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street. Spend your days watching strange children skipping rope while singing a bizarre lullaby on your front lawn. Live out your nights wide awake, in terror, chugging coffee and trying to stay awake. What a dream, we mean nightmare! Of course, the question on everyone's mind is, how much is the Nightmare on Elm Street house worth today?

The Zillow ad does mention the fact that the facade of this house was used in Nightmare, which is great because this is the kind of thing you really have to divulge to a potential new buyer. Fans of the movie will absolutely take a relentless amount of photos in front of the house. People will be dressed as Freddy Krueger often, and it won't even be October. Just ask the folks who own Laurie Strode's (Halloween) house.

The property also boasts a guest house which is where Bo Burnham filmed his Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside. Evidently, the Elm Street house is owned by his girlfriend of eight years, Lorene Scafaria (director of Hustlers). The only changes she made to the home were painting its signature red door black, which has to be a reference to the Rolling Stones' song "Paint It, Black."

The infamous Los Angeles Dutch Colonial, located at 1428 N. Genesee Ave, is going for a scant $3,250,000. What do you get for that somewhat unreasonable price? According to Zillow , you get "an open, retro-modern kitchen, beautiful built-ins, a grand primary suite, bathrooms en suite to every bedroom, separate laundry room, and multiple work from home options."

Where is Laurie Strode's house?

The Laurie Strode (played by Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween) house is located in South Pasadena, Calif., even though the movie takes place in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Ill. Thousands of people descend upon this home annually. One fan told Inside Edition, “It is the most important house, I am obsessed with it."

You can also visit the home of Michael Myers. Originally located at 707 Merdian Ave in South Pasadena, it was eventually moved to 1000 Mission St. Currently it's a tourist attraction where you can even walk across the street to the hardware store where Michael purchased the infamous mask. Thankfully the house has been labeled a historical landmark which means it can't be destroyed.

If you can't get yourself all the way to California, you need only go as far as Hillsborough, N.C., where a full replica of the Myers house exists. The Myers House N.C. is owned by Kenny Caperton, who, to no one's surprise, is a huge fan of both Halloween the holiday and Halloween the film. Without blueprints for the original house, building the Myers House was quite challenging, but he did his best to maintain its integrity.

According to the Myers House N.C. website, "the inside got a few bathrooms, slightly bigger bedrooms, a small laundry room, and a few other minor alterations, but the important elements from the movie — Judith's bedroom, the hallways, staircase, and the basic locations of the kitchen, dining room, and living room — are in the same places."