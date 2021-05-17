Ronald Defeo Jr.'s Story Changed Many Times After 'The Amityville Horror'

The movie The Amityville Horror was partly inspired by the real-life murders committed by Ronald DeFeo Jr. , who killed his entire family in their Amityville, Long Island, N.Y. home in 1974. His victims included his parents, two younger sisters, and two little brothers.

At the time of the murders, DeFeo said he had found his family shot in their home, but later, his story kept changing, even when he was convicted of the murders and given six sentences of 25 years to life in prison.