Several 'Avatar' Movies Were Greenlit While 'The Way of Water' Was Still Being Made

It's difficult to understate the impact that Avatar had when it was first released in 2009. Its use of expensive and detailed CGI paved the way for a new (and somewhat divisive) age of digital cinematic storytelling, and to this day, it remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, rivaled only by 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 1939's Gone With the Wind.

On paper, success of this magnitude would most certainly call for a sequel. For all intents and purposes, this did happen for Avatar.