Fan Reaction to CGI in the New 'Indiana Jones' Is Divisive, to Say the Least

Such is the case with the newest Indiana Jones film. The classic film franchise stars Harrison Ford as the titular globe-trotting archaeologist as he uncovers ancient artifacts and supernatural secrets, all while keeping them out of the hands of corrupt leaders who would use them for evil.

The newest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, places Indy in the Space Race of 1969.

While many are excited to see Indy's (second) comeback, the film's use of CGI has drawn some tepid reactions.