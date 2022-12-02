Will Karen Allen Appear in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'? Here's What We Know
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has had his share of love interests over the span of the Indiana Jones franchise (helmed by that Star Wars guy George Lucas). From Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) to Dr. Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody), Indy just never seemed to find his true match.
Until Marion Ravenwood, that is.
Played by Karen Allen, Marion wasn't afraid to punch ol' Indy when he came looking for her at her bar The Raven during the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.
She called him out for breaking her heart years ago. He'd go on to break her heart again by leaving her at the altar, but all is well that ends well for the couple. Marion and Indy finally tied the knot in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. So, will Karen reprise her role in Indiana Jones 5?
Will Karen Allen be in 'Indiana Jones 5'?
The official IMDb cast list for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny doesn't have Karen on it. However, that doesn't necessarily mean she won't reprise her role as Marion in Indiana Jones 5.
Showbiz 411 actually asked Karen recently if she would appear as Indy's wife in Indiana Jones 5. The actress quipped in response — "I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you!"
Karen added, "Seriously, I can't say a word." This makes us automatically think that she must be returning as Marion in Indiana Jones 5, which is set to premiere in theaters on June 30, 2023.
The reporter for the article followed up with Karen again asking, "Now what?" with regards to Shia LaBeouf being Marion and Indy's child in Indiana Jones 4. Per the article, Karen responded with a "blank stare." (To be fair she did say she couldn't say much about Indiana Jones 5!)
Will we see the return of Indy's greatest love in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Guess we'll just have to wait and see when Indiana Jones 5 premieres on June 30!