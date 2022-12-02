Will Karen Allen Appear in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'? Here's What We Know

Played by Karen Allen, Marion wasn't afraid to punch ol' Indy when he came looking for her at her bar The Raven during the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.

She called him out for breaking her heart years ago. He'd go on to break her heart again by leaving her at the altar, but all is well that ends well for the couple. Marion and Indy finally tied the knot in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. So, will Karen reprise her role in Indiana Jones 5?