Is Shia LaBeouf in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'? Here's What We Know

It's unclear why Shia was snipped from the production. However, it may be due to his controversial comments regarding the 2008 title, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

In a 2010 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Shia told the paper he felt as if he “dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished,” and that the film wasn't up to par. He also mentioned that Harrison wasn’t happy with the film either.