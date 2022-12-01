The Series Premiere of 'Willow' Reveals [SPOILER] Is Actually Elora Danan

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Willow.

After decades worth of anticipation, fans are finally returning to the mythical world of Ron Howard's 1988 film Willow.

From the minds at Lucasfilm and Disney Plus, the sequel series of the same name follows the eponymous dwarf sorcerer years after rescuing infant princess Elora Danan as he leads a group of "misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination," per the official synopsis.