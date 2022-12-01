"We wanted each of the landscapes to feel like a totally different kingdom, as if the characters were in a different part of the world," Executive Producer Roopesh Parekh chimed in. "That is one of the great things about Wales; they have an abundance of gorgeous locations available."

Specifically, Willow utilized Wales's mountainous region of Snowdonia/Eryri, Carmarthen Bay's Pendine Sands beach, and Morlais Park, which sits on the southern edge of Brecon Beacons National Park, per Wales.com.