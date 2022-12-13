Is David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam' Based on a True Story?

If you weren't able to catch David O. Russell's newest movie Amsterdam, which stars, well, everyone, you're in luck because the movie recently started streaming on HBO Max!

Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and follows three friends as they accidentally find themselves in the center of a coup to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt and replace him with a fascist leader and government. But the thing is, this all actually happened. Well, kind of.

Is Amsterdam based on a true story? Here's what we know.