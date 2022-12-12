'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Isn't Airing as Usual Anymore — Here's When You Can Watch It

Aside from yearly airings on TV and occasional re-releases on DVD and Blu-ray, fans could also purchase the special and watch it on the iTunes Store, the PlayStation Network, Amazon Instant Video, and Google Play.

But with the ever-shifting landscape of television and its transition to streaming, even the once-yearly airings of the special have been affected.

If you want to watch the special now in 2022, you can stream it on Apple TV Plus. And there will temporarily be a way to watch it there for free (more on that in a moment!).