Where Was the New Christmas Movie 'Single and Ready to Jingle' Filmed?
The new Christmas Rom-Com, Single and Ready to Jingle, features a woman named Emma, a toy-store tycoon that wants nothing more than to have a 'Holiday-free' Christmas. Unfortunately for her, Her Grinchy plan is disrupted by the arrival of her 'Cindy Lou Who' counterpart, a Christmas-loving man named Connor. It's a tale as old as time, where the Scrooge character learns how to love again and put away their greed in exchange for the Christmas spirit. The location is a beautiful town covered in snow, but where exactly was Single and Ready to Jingle filmed?
While Emma focuses on Christmas all year round, she doesn't do it out of a sense of wonder and charity, but capitalism. As such, she sees the holiday as a cash cow and as a bunch of work, something she wants to get away from when she finally has a vacation over the holidays. It kind of makes sense, I mean who wants to think of work when they're on their time off? But maybe she's been looking at Christmas in the wrong light. And it takes Connor to show her around and help her understand that Christmas is about more than material things like money or toys.
Where was 'Single and Ready to Jingle' filmed?
'Single and Ready to Jingle's cute holiday town is set in St. John's, Alaska, but it was actually filmed in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. The production began filming in March 2022 and the entire shoot only took a few weeks until the film was finished. It was in their pocket for about half a year until the show aired on Dec. 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the movie on Lifetime or you can stream it with Hulu+ Live TV, Philo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream.
The story of Emma and Connor is rocky at first but the two grow close. Initially, Connor is just trying to handle Emma, who he's prejudged as being a humbug. While he's in charge of Christmas festivities around town, he has to keep an eye on her so that she doesn't cause trouble. While she spends time with him, she's assailed by memories of her early Christmases, and through the nostalgia and Connor's relentless cheer, her heart grows about three sizes.
It's a simple story that didn't take long to film, and it's great at what it does. The movie knows what it's about and leans hard into the warm fuzzy feeling that Christmas is the best for. The movie actually diverges a bit from the book, as in the novel the roles are reversed with Emma being the Christmas over and Connor being the Scrooge. But the role reversal works and makes Emma seem more empowered, but has to learn that being financially in control of herself isn't as important as finding emotional stability and connection to other people.