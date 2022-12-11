Where Was the New Christmas Movie 'Single and Ready to Jingle' Filmed?

While Emma focuses on Christmas all year round, she doesn't do it out of a sense of wonder and charity, but capitalism. As such, she sees the holiday as a cash cow and as a bunch of work, something she wants to get away from when she finally has a vacation over the holidays. It kind of makes sense, I mean who wants to think of work when they're on their time off? But maybe she's been looking at Christmas in the wrong light. And it takes Connor to show her around and help her understand that Christmas is about more than material things like money or toys.