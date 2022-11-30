Get to Know the Voices Behind 1964's 'Rudolph: The Red Nosed Reindeer'

You know Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus, and Mariah Carey as classic Christmas staples. But do you recall the most famous Christmas mascot of all?

Those who celebrate Christmas will certainly recall the tale of Rudolph: The Red Nosed Reindeer. The time-honored Christmas song first came about in 1939 from songwriter Johnny Marks, who based it on a children's book. Since its debut, the song has been adapted into several Christmas tales, few more memorable than the 1964 claymation special.