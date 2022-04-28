The original Avatar follows an Airbender named Aang who — wait, wrong Avatar. The James Cameron film follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a man who uses an alien avatar to interact with the indigenous alien species of the Na'vi. When the U.S. military tries to deplete their planet of its natural resources, Jake takes a stand with the Na'vi to protect his new home.

The sequel has been a long time coming, and there are even more Avatar films down the pipeline. But why did it take so long for a second one to be made?