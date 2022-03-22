At the end of 2009, the movie Avatar hit theaters and made a huge impact, to say the least. This movie speaks on the issues surrounding deforestation through the lens of the Na'vi people on the planet Pandora. These people are willing to do anything they can to protect their home, and the main characters of the film, one Na'vi and one human, form a forbidden alliance with each other.Even years after Avatar's release, it's still the highest grossing movie of all time with more than $2.8 billion in sales at the global box office. Since then, fans have wanted a sequel, and we finally have confirmation. When is the release date for Avatar 2? The wait is almost over, and we're getting the first look at the film in the spring of 2022.When is the release date for 'Avatar 2'?According to the Avatar sequel's IMDb, it will be released on Dec. 16, 2022. This is great news considering how long the movie has been delayed. The original film came out in December 2009, and its sequel was supposed to have released just a few years later. However, fans went over 10 years with no movie and hardly any information.Ahead of the Avatar 2 release date, fans have something to look forward to. According to Cinema Blend, the movie's trailer will debut in theaters before the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That movie comes out on May 6, 2022. However, Disney hasn't confirmed that the Avatar trailer will premiere at this time. For now, we will just have to wait and see.What will 'Avatar 2' be about?According to, Entertainment Weekly, Avatar 2 takes place 14 years after the original movie. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now have a family. The sequel is focused on their kids. "Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe," said producer Jon Landau.In addition, the sequel introduces fans to a new tribe of Na'vi people who live in by ocean. Called the Metkayina, these people live on the shores of Pandora. If the first Avatar movie is any indication, the Metkayina also live in a breathtaking environment that will make you want to book your next vacation ASAP. Although it's not clear how they were effected by the war that took place in the first movie and its aftermath.In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said that his two "greatest loves" are ocean exploration and filmmaking. This makes sense since another one of his movies, Titanic, is an iconic movie that is also one of the highest-grossing of all time. With Avatar 2 taking place in and around the water, we may be able to see his talents blend in a whole new way.