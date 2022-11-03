The Newest Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' May Be Teasing the Death of [SPOILER]
After languishing in production for more than a decade, "Avatar 2" is officially coming to theaters this year. Entitled Avatar: The Way of Water, the film's title and visuals were officially unveiled in May 2022 during CinemaCon. The original film was released in 2009 and received widespread acclaim for its innovation in movie CGI at the time. Though numerous sequels were announced in 2010, this is the first of them we're getting in more than 10 years.
Reportedly, the delays were caused by a number of technological production issues, including creating new equipment that would allow for performance capture underwater. It would certainly be an enormous ask for any other movie to invent new technology mid-production, but maybe not for the highest-grossing film in history.
Now, fans will finally get to see that tech in action with the upcoming premiere of the film. However, the latest trailer may be hinting at the death of Neytiri.
Does Neytiri die in "Avatar 2"? Here's what's happening in 'The Way of Water.'
The new film takes place more than a decade after the events of the original Avatar. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has been living as one of the Na'vi alongside his mate Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Together, they raise a whole family, including an adoptive daughter named Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) as they live and thrive on the planet of Pandora.
When a new threat faces the people of Pandora, Jake and his clan turn to a water-based tribe in order to band together and defend their home.
If you remember, Neytiri played a pivotal role as a major character in the first film. She is a warrior princess of the Omaticaya Clan who rises alongside the rest of her Clan when the military forces of the RDA threaten to plunder their land of its natural resources. She teaches Jake all about the planetary wonders of her home world, subsequently convincing him to stand against the humans to help the Na'vi.
While she's an established presence in the Avatar franchise, there are signs within the sequel's official trailer hinting that Neytiri may die within the events of the new film.
In an emotional heart-to-heart with her father, Kiri tries to explain that she can feel her mother's "mighty" heartbeat through the planet. Later in the trailer, a Na'vi from the water-based tribe explains that on Pandora, the titular way of water connects all things on their planet in life and in death.
This may very well hint at the idea that Neytiri isn't around anymore. While she may appear in flashbacks or montages of her family's time on Pandora, there may come a point where she dies in the film, prompting Kiri to seek her out within the spiritually-connected world of Pandora.
Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters on Dec. 16.