Is It Better to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in 3D or HFR Format?

It's been more than a decade since the events of James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar, and while many things have changed onscreen and offscreen for the film, some aspects of the tale have remained the same, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are still very much together, now with a young brood of their own. However, humans still want to attack Pandora.

On a better note, the visual quality of Avatar: The Way of Water looks far better than its 2009 predecessor.