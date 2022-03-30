Who Is Armadillo on 'The Masked Singer'? Could It Have Anything to Do With Golden Fringe?By Kori Williams
Mar. 30 2022, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET
We're now on Season 7 of The Masked Singer, which means more marvelous costumes to dazzle us each episode, clues to discover, and bets with friends to see if you can correctly guess who is under each mask. As the season goes on, there will be even more to speculate about, and fans are already putting their detective caps on to figure out who's who.
One notable member on Team Good this season is Armadillo. This golden character has plenty of fringe and some seriously chunky-looking boots. So who is Armadillo on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues and guesses that have been made.
Armadillo on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
The Armadillo mask is brand new to The Masked Singer, so for now, there aren't any formal clues about the costume just yet — but viewers are beginning to put some together on their own. Fans have pointed out that the costume has a lot of fringe, and because armadillos have a hard exterior, some people believe it could be some kind of famous fighter under the mask.
Armadillo on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Armadillo mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
As of now, there aren't too many guesses as to who the Armadillo could be just yet. Some fans believe it could be David Schwimmer, best known for playing Ross on Friends. In one of episode of Friends, Ross is trying to teach his son Ben about Judaism and how it relates to them in time for Hanukkah. Long story short, the Holiday Armadillo makes an appearance.
Other guesses include:
- Wanya Morris
So, who is the Armadillo on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Unfortunately, the Armadillo has not yet been revealed, so we don't know! As soon as the information is available, we will update you here. Keep checking back!
You can watch The Masked Singer now on FOX on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST. You can also stream it on Hulu with a Premium subscription.