There's More to Ken Jeong's Character in 'The Pentaverate' Than What Appears (EXCLUSIVE)

Getting to play this multifaceted humorous character with a mysterious backstory gave Ken some nostalgia, too. “There were moments of my own career I was revisiting and having fun with, and there were these wonderful detours that only came out of Mike's writing," he shared. "It's one of my favorite experiences of my career because of Mike Myers.” If The Pentaverate leads to more Ken Jeong and Mike Myers collaborations, we are all for it.

The Pentaverate is now available to stream on Netflix.