Is Mike Myers' Upcoming Series, 'The Pentaverate,' About the Illuminati?

The logline of The Pentaverate reads, “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?” Well, that sounds a lot like a supposed society that many people happen to already believe in: the Illuminati.

The conspiracy theory behind the Illuminati posits that a small group of people have secretly been pulling the strings behind every major world event, from COVID-19 and major political events, to other world-changing incidents.