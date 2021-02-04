The 'Go-Big Show' Judges Come From Different Areas of the Entertainment Business

While the host of TBS's variety talent show the Go-Big Show , Bert Kreischer, is more than up for the task of heading the series, the producers really missed out on the perfect opportunity to have Paul Donald Wight II, or the Big Show of the WWE , take charge of it. Still, Bert and the panel of judges have proven that they are ready to weed out the most talented people from a sea of monster truck drivers, strongmen, and sharpshooters.

The premise of the Go-Big Show is simple. Like other reality competition shows , a handful of talented competitors try their best to woo the celebrity judges and win $100,000. But, unlike other shows in a similar arena, there's no singing or dancing involved and the live audience watches from their cars in a huge lot. It's definitely a different kind of concept and it takes things to a whole other level.

Who are the 'Go-Big Show' judges?

Snoop Dogg was an obvious choice as a judge for a show that will require someone to remain mostly level-headed, especially as some of the talented competitors try to involve the judges. Actress Rosario Dawson is another one of the celebrity judges, though unlike Snoop Dogg, she has remained in movies and doing voice work rather than music.

Actress and singer Jennifer Nettles is the other female judge on the Go-Big Show. She told TV Insider that what attracted her to the show was the fact that it was a reality talent show, but also more intense and on a larger scale. "It's everything to the extreme," she said. "It's if you took Americana carnival side-show culture and mixed it with extreme sports. It's extreme motorsports, body manipulation, animals, trick shots. All of that."

Fellow judge and All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes was attracted to the series for a similar reason. He was also eager to take chances on people whose acts may have seen them out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He told The Wrap that he was excited to show another side of himself as a judge on the Go-Big Show but also give these talented acts an opportunity.

