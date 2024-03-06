Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer How Much Do 'Masked Singer' Celebrities Get Paid? It's a Closely Guarded Secret How much 'Masked Singer' participants earn depends on, well, how big of a star they are — but its still very secretive. By Melissa Willets Mar. 6 2024, Published 1:33 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Naturally, one has to wonder how much a celeb who appears on The Masked Singer might be paid to don a crazy costume and sweat their butt off while entertaining us. So, here's what we know about the payday of the likes of T-Pain, Rob Schneider, and all who have tried to fool America and the judges with their vocal stylings.

So, how much do 'Masked Singers' get paid?

With such a differing fame level of the celebrities who are revealed under those very ornate masks on the show each season, The U.S. Sun claims that there is no definitive salary for those who choose to participate.

Instead, how much Masked Singer participants earn depends on, well, how big of a star they are and how far they make it in the competition. Each week they progress in the competition, the celebrity would be paid along with a signing bonus.

The Things claims that if a singer wins the show, they also receive an additional payout. All of this to say that the truth is, we don't know how much each individual Masked Singer earns for being on the FOX show — but we're guessing Demi Lovato would command more than say, a YouTuber.

Judges earn big money on 'The Masked Singer.' Just how much? Here's what we know.

Much like the singers themselves, it seems that how much judges make on the reality show is a closely guarded secret. However, some estimates are available as to what the payday might look like for Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong.

For instance, it's been reported that Robin, who has been with The Masked Singer since the beginning, earns around $100,000 per episode. With 10 episodes per season, it's no wonder the judge is worth a jaw-dropping $10 million minimum. Meanwhile, Rita may earn around $1 million per season to be a judge, but she has a huge fortune of $30 million to her name, so is she even counting?

As for Jenny, it's been suggested that her salary for being a judge on the popular yet odd show may be as much as $2.5 million at this point. Ken, too commands around the same paycheck as his blonde counterpart, seeing a similar paycheck each season. Not too shabby!