T-Pain's Drifting Car Pickle Rick Destroyed by Shoddy Mechanic George Grove

It really is hard to find an honest mechanic these days. Take it from rapper T-Pain, who took to TikTok to share an insane 28-part story titled "What happened to the Pickle Rick 240" that will make you never want to trust another human being again.

The story started in 2018 when T-Pain first got into drifting. Pickle Rick 240 was the first car T-Pain purchased to go drifting. You could tell he loved the car by the way he spoke about it in his videos. I mean, just look at how sick it looks!