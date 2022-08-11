Jerry, Get a Job! Here Are the Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes to Make You Laugh and Think

This episode sees Morty experience one of life's most beautiful things — love.

But the episode starts pretty simply. While on an adventure, Rick tells Morty to hop in the same vat of acid as him if things go awry. This vat of acid just looks like a vat of acid, as the two are completely okay. But when Morty suggests the fake vat was not Rick's best idea ("A vat of fake acid? Are you dying of dementia?"), Rick has plans for his suddenly cocky grandson. These plans involve a redo device, allowing Morty to do, redo, and erase whatever moment he wishes. Once again, things go terribly wrong.