Vantage Is the Newest Legend to Join 'Apex Legends'

Vantage makes her debut in Apex Legends as part of the release of Season 14. According to her bio, Vantage was born Xiomara "Mara" Contreras on the ice planet Págos. Her mother raised her alone, and by the time she was big enough to hold a sniper rifle, Mara knew she was gifted with guns.

She's joined the Apex Games now in an effort to free her mother from the prison she was sent to after saving Mara's life.