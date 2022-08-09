Everything to Know About Season 14 of 'Apex Legends'

There are few things more exciting to first-person shooter fans than a new season of their current game of choice — and thankfully, EA has been keeping Apex Legends fans busy with plenty of new content.

The free-to-play title based on the Titanfall franchise has brought plenty of original characters to the game to offer variety to its 100 million players.

EA and developer Respawn Entertainment have kept the new seasons of the game coming, but what's the release date of the next Apex Legends season?