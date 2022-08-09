Everything to Know About Season 14 of 'Apex Legends'
There are few things more exciting to first-person shooter fans than a new season of their current game of choice — and thankfully, EA has been keeping Apex Legends fans busy with plenty of new content.
The free-to-play title based on the Titanfall franchise has brought plenty of original characters to the game to offer variety to its 100 million players.
EA and developer Respawn Entertainment have kept the new seasons of the game coming, but what's the release date of the next Apex Legends season?
When does Season 14 of 'Apex Legends' begin?
Season 13, the Saviors season, was released for the game on May 10 and concluded in early August — leaving players only two months to work their way through everything the season had to offer.
Season 14 of Apex Legends was released for players on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. EST. At this time, the developers released the update for players to dive into, bringing with it a lot of new content to keep them entertained with the game — including a new Legend to play as.
The Hunted update, as the developers have called it, brings new themed rewards for players, as well as a new battle pass and even more levels to work through to earn all of the items and skins available this season.
It's currently unclear just how long Season 14 will run, but considering that many of the seasons in Apex Legends are only a couple of months long, Season 15 will likely begin before the end of 2022.
What's in the Season 14 update?
Season 14's introduction brings with it a lot of new content, including plenty of additions that have long been requested by players and a significant level cap increase.
For starters, the map is expanded for the new season, bringing Skull Town and Thunderdome back to the Kings Canyon map. This will greatly increase the battleground for players, while bringing back a familiar place for them to explore, since these areas were originally removed for Season 5.
Weapons like the Bocek Compound Bow and the Wingman are also getting changes to make them more balanced, while Legends Valkyrie, Newcastle, and Mad Maggie have also had some adjustments made to level the playing field.
Vantage, a new Legend for players to barge into battle with, is another huge addition in the new season. This new character is an expert sniper and is great for those who prefer to pick their enemies off from afar rather than charge directly into battle.
Her passive ability shows you where your bullets will land, making long-range shots easier, while her tactical, Echo Location, lets you launch to your little companion (a bat named Echo) wherever you've placed him. Lastly, with Sniper's Mark, Vantage's ultimate ability, you can mark your enemies for you and your team, dealing bonus damage when anyone in your group lands an attack.
Apex Legends is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.