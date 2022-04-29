Here's Everything We Know About 'Apex Legends' Season 13By Sara Belcher
Apr. 29 2022, Published 9:25 a.m. ET
There are plenty of changes coming our way in Apex Legends with the conclusion of Season 12 — but that also means new skins, weapons, features, and even a new playable character.
Season 13 of the popular online battle royale game set in Titanfall universe is set to launch soon, and with it, there's so much new content for players to sink their teeth into. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season, including a look at the game's newest character.
When does 'Apex Legends' Season 13 begin?
Every season of Apex Legends runs for about three months to give players time to fully take advantage of all of the new content the season has to offer. That being said, it seems that Season 13 of the popular online battle royale game will be available to players starting May 10, though the exact release date and time have not yet been confirmed by the developer.
The new season features a "Saviors" theme and brings with it some new features and updates.
For starters, Season 13 reworks the Ranked system, which is being dubbed by developers as "Ranked Reloaded." It seems there will be even higher stakes in this updated version of the mode, with harsh repercussions to your rank for losing repeatedly.
A sea monster has also reportedly washed up on the shore of the Storm Point map, giving players a chance to explore it and even find some new loot in the area.
Other details about the new season, including Battle Pass rewards, have yet to be revealed.
Who is Jackson in 'Apex Legends'? Meet the man becoming Newcastle in Season 13.
Along with all of the other changes coming to the game with the new season, Apex Legends will also be getting a new character: Jackson Williams. Jackson is Bangalore's sister and will be taking on the Newcastle name coming into the season.
Newcastle was a character previously teased for the game, but the man who was originally behind that character will not be joining this season's roster, being replaced by the former IMC Pilot.
According to the cinematic trailer for the game, Jackson will be taking the name after the original Newcastle continuously failed to qualify for the Apex Games. Despite his reputation in his hometown and well-known skills, it seems Newcastle was only trying to get into the games to earn the prize money — which he needed to pay off some debts he owed.
Jackson saves the man from being killed by the Forgotten Families thanks to his shield and offers to enter the games and take on the debt himself.
Jackson will now be taking over Newcastle's suit (which, it's revealed, he has a hand in repairing every so often) in an effort to save the town from the debts Newcastle has gotten it into — keeping his family and the other residents safe from the Forgotten Families.
But is there more to Jackson's motivations to joining the fight? Only time will tell as the new season looms ever closer.